Voddie Baucham net worth: How much did Founders Ministries President make

Pastor Voddie Baucham, president of Founders Ministries, died at the age of 56, after an ‘emergency medical incident’. Voddie Thabiti Baucham Jr identified as a five-point Calvinist and was part of the Reformed Baptist tradition.(X/@Heidel_bro1563)

A statement shared by Founders Ministries, on Thursday, read “We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Here's a look at the late pastor's net worth.

Voddie Baucham net worth

Baucham's exact net worth is not known though unverified reports put the figure at $2 million, stating that the late pastor earned most of his money from book sales, speaking engagements, pastoral and academic roles, and media appearances.

There is also a purported controversy about a GoFundMe launched to cover Baucham's medical expenses, The Roys Report – a Christian investigative reporting outlet – noted. As per the report, Baucham's operation, for which the GoFundMe was launched, would have cost a cash patient ‘no more than $300,000.’ However, the 2021 campaign reportedly raised $1.4 million for Baucham, with The Roys Report questioning what happened to the rest of the $1.1 million. HT.com has not been able to independently verify the claims made in this report.

Who was Voddie Baucham

Voddie Thabiti Baucham Jr identified as a five-point Calvinist and was part of the Reformed Baptist tradition. Baucham was born on March 11, 1969, and grew up in a Christian home in Los Angeles.

He was raised by his mother after his father left to pursue a career in professional football. Baucham has a bachelor’s degree in education from Houston Baptist University and a Master of Divinity (MDiv) at Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon. He then pursued a ministry job at Grace Family Baptist Church in Spring, Texas.

Baucham later became Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He also founded Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, as part of Founders Ministries.