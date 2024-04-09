Watch: NOAA satellite captures lunar shadow racing across American skies during solar eclipse

Truly a once in a lifetime event The moon passes in front of the sun during a solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Martin Ohio. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Monday, Americans devoted a few minutes to appreciate an other-worldly spectacle when a total sun eclipse drew a line from Texas to Maine. The shadow of the eclipse, 115 miles wide, could be viewed recoding NOAA’s GOES satellite, a weather satellite that took a take while amid the fact that some observers on US were having their view obscured by clouds during the eclipse, including those in Rochester, New York.

Thanks to the timelapse video from NOAA’s GOES East satellite, we could enjoy a view that we couldn’t see from anywhere else, the Moon obscuring the Sun as the continental shadow moved across Northern America.

Totality began in Mexico, this region being hit first by the eclipsed Sun before it made its way to Texas and went northeast hour by hour until it finally left Atlantic Canada.

Total solar eclipse dazzles country

In Omaha, Nebraska, the dull crescent moon blocked most part of the sun seen by the viewers, leaving an eerie trail of darkness all over the middle part of the country During the climax of a partial solar eclipse, the shadow covered 17.7 % in San Jose, and this zone of viewing was in the same territory as that in Honolulu, Hawaii.

From the door on, excitement built as Americans gazed at Dallas, Cleveland, and Indianapolis, which displayed some of the best views among the seven despite anxieties about cloud cover. The GOES-East satellite diligently tracked both the cloud movements and the Moon’s shadow across these areas.

The fifth total solar eclipse predicted to be visible from the continental US is slated for 2044. But, the observed region will be limited to certain locations in the US region, such as Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Mazatlán, Mexico, had been one of the first North American locations in which one could watch the whole solar eclipse, followed by some of the regions in Texas. In Texas, low cloud cover forced ticketholders to change their mind or search for areas with better weather from any forecast.

However, where severe weather posed a threat, some events were cancelled. This included the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet, which was called off due to the inclement weather conditions.

The festival organizers prioritized safety above all, stating, “Your safety is our top priority.”

“With the support and coordination of Burnet County officials, local safety agencies and the National Weather Service, we’ve agreed to end the festival today in a calm, orderly manner, ” they further explained.