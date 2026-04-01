What happened to Alec Baldwin’s son Leo? Hilaria reveals hospital scare during beach trip

A beach vacation turned distressing for Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin after their 9-year-old son Leo suffered an injury that required hospital care. The exact location of the trip was not disclosed. (Instagram/ Hilaria Baldwin)

Hilaria shared the update on Instagram, posting a series of images from their family getaway. The photos showed Leo receiving medical attention, sitting in a wheelchair, and later with bandages on his forehead.

In her caption, she revealed the nature of the injury, writing, “Trigger warning: Leo split his forehead open and we were well taken care of in the hospital. So grateful for the kindness and care.”

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The exact location of the trip was not disclosed, but Hilaria noted that the family had reunited after she returned from a recent work commitment.

‘Memories made’ Despite the incident, Hilaria suggested that Leo is recovering and that the family continued their holiday. She added, “Other than that… Memories made. I missed them so much it hurt.”

Clips shared alongside the post showed the family enjoying time by the sea, including Alec splashing into the water.

Hilaria on work and family Earlier in March, Hilaria had spoken about the emotional challenge of being away from her children while traveling for work.

As cited by Page Six, she wrote, “Today is the day I fly away for a really exciting work trip… AND my heart hurts because I’m leaving all my babies at home.”

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She added that her children had wondered how they would cope with the separation, saying, “My kids asked me how many hugs and kisses will feel like enough: I told them there is no number that will make us not miss and ache for each other every day.”

Speaking on motherhood, she said, “I love these little people so much and am really trying to figure out the work/motherhood balance. The dual identities are hard, no?”

The couple share seven children: daughters Carmen, 12, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 3, and sons Rafael, 10, Leo, 9, Romeo, 7, and Eduardo, 5. They frequently document their family life on social media.