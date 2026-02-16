When will Ramadan 2026 start in US? All on holy month fasting, iftar and suhoor

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the most sacred month for Muslims globally, is set to start this week. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, begins this week, with fasting from dawn to sunset expected on February 18 in the US. (Shutterstock)

Muslim communities are actively engaged in preparations for a significant change in their daily routines, as they will be required to fast each day from dawn until sunset. This entails abstaining from food, water, and any indulgences during the holy fasting hours, which extend from the Fajr prayer to the Maghrib prayer.

Also Read: Pima County Sheriff to step down? All we know as Chris Nanos faces criticism amid Nancy Guthrie missing case

When will Ramadan 2026 start in US? In the United States, it is anticipated that Muslim communities will commence their first day of fasting on February 18 for Ramadan 1447 AH, as per the Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA).

This is simply a forecast, as the definitive date is established through an official sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon. FCNA acknowledges astronomical calculations as the valid criteria for moon sighting. On their website, they reference their adherence to the European Council of Fatwa and Research (ECFR), which states that at sunset, “the elongation should be at least 8 degrees and the moon should be at least 5 degrees above the horizon.”

Significance of Moon sighting Astronomers anticipate the visibility of the moon on the evening of February 17, which designates the subsequent day as the inaugural official day for Muslims in North America, particularly in the United States.

According to the 2020 United States Religion Census, there are at least 4.5 million Muslims residing in the US, making them the most ethnically diverse faith community in the country. One third of the American Muslim population is Black, another third is of South Asian heritage, a quarter is of Arab descent, and the remainder comes from various regions worldwide, including a growing Latino Muslim demographic, as noted in the census.

How is Ramzan celebrated? All on fasting, charity and ‘suhoor’ The daily fast during Ramzan requires people to refrain from consuming any food or drink — not even a drop of water is permitted — from dawn until sunset, culminating in the breaking of the fast with a meal referred to as "iftar" in Arabic.

During this period, Muslims generally gather in mosques for collective prayers and allocate additional time for spiritual reflection and the recitation of the Quran, which is the holy book of Islam.

Charity plays a significant role in Ramzan. In various forms of giving, many individuals strive to provide iftar for those less fortunate, distributing Ramzan boxes filled with essential food items, offering warm meals along with dates and juice, or assisting in organizing free communal meals.

Prior to the commencement of the daily fast, Muslims partake in a pre-dawn meal known as "suhoor," which serves to hydrate and nourish their bodies.