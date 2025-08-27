Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Where is Stephen Thomas Marek? High-risk Bakersfield man goes missing, Syko Stu's brother calls for help

Sumanti Sen
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 02:05 pm IST

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in looking for a missing 32-year-old man, Stephen Thomas Marek, who has autism.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in looking for a missing 32-year-old man. Stephen Thomas Marek was last seen leaving his home on foot near Blue Tail Lane and Quail Creek Road, KCSO has said. He has been missing from northwest Bakersfield, California, since August 23.

Sheriff’s officials said Marek has autism, as reported by KGET.com. He is also considered high-risk.

Per the outlet, Marek was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt and gray pants. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds, and has dark blonde hair and green eyes.

Syko Stu’s brother’s issues plea for help

Among those who urged the public to help find Marek is Andrew Smith, pro wrestler Syko Stu’s brother. Smith shared a Facebook post by Marek’s cousin, Sarah Canton, which reads, “Please like and share, every ounce of engagement is valuable and helps to keep this story in the news and on feeds! My cousin needs your help!”

Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, has been making headlines after he was violently attacked by Raja Jackson, the son of UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. The injuries led to Stu ending up in the hospital.

Meanwhile, another cousin of Marek has also issued a plea for help on Facebook. “Bakersfield friends, please share. My cousin with autism went missing last night, 8/23/25. Last seen in NW Bakersfield on Quail Creek Road, wearing grey pants and light colored long sleeve shirt,” Daniel Olewiler wrote.

Anyone who has information about Marek’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

News / World News / US News / Where is Stephen Thomas Marek? High-risk Bakersfield man goes missing, Syko Stu's brother calls for help
