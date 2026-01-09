Who is Gia? Employee fired over TikTok video warning about ICE agents at Dallas hotel

She also acknowledged that sharing the video could cost her job.

The video was posted on January 7 by a woman who identified herself as “Gia.” In the clip, she warned viewers that ICE agents were staying at the Hilton Anatole and urged people to alert family members who might be worried about their immigration status.

A worker connected to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas is no longer employed after posting a TikTok video that identified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents staying at the hotel. The incident was reported by The Dallas Express.

The next day, a hotel manager said staff were aware of the video but declined to comment, calling it an internal matter. Later, a Hilton spokeswoman clarified that the woman in the video was not a Hilton employee.

According to the spokeswoman, Gia worked for a third-party parking company operating at the hotel and is no longer employed by that company. Hilton said it contacted the parking operator after becoming aware of the video.

Also Read: US federal immigration agents shoot at 2 in Portland, DHS calls it ‘self-defence’

“We are aware of a video that has been shared on social media by an individual who is not a Hilton employee,” the spokeswoman told The Dallas Express. “We respect the privacy of all our guests and addressed [the matter] directly with the third-party parking company.”

Who is Gia? Gia identified herself by first name only in the TikTok video.

She appeared to be wearing a jacket linked to the hotel’s parking operations, which later aligned with Hilton’s statement that she worked for a third-party parking company, not the hotel itself.

In the video, Gia said she was aware she could face consequences for posting it. “I don’t really care if I lose my job,” she said, adding that she felt it was more important to warn others.

Read More: Protesters clash with federal agents in US' Minneapolis after ICE shoots woman

No further details about her background or role have been made public.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of how hotels handle ICE-related matters. Earlier this month, Hilton cut ties with a Minneapolis-area franchise after staff reportedly refused to serve ICE or Department of Homeland Security employees, according to The Dallas Express.

The Hilton Anatole is also located about four miles from the ICE-Dallas facility, where a sniper attack in September killed two detainees and wounded another.