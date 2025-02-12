Who is Paul Martin? USAID watchdog fired after blasting Trump and Musk's DOGE in crucial report

Paul Martin, the USAID Inspector General, was fired on Tuesday, a day after he issued a dire warning about the situation at the agency and targetted President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE department. Paul Martin started working as USAID IG from December 2023. The legislation mandates that if the administration intends to dismiss an inspector general, it must give Congress 30 days' notice.(USAID)

In an email sent to IG Martin on Tuesday, the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel informed him that his position was “terminated, effective immediately.”

This email came after Martin published a report, cautioning that it was nearly hard to keep an eye on $8.2 billion in unused humanitarian funding due to Trump's dissolution of the USAID with the assistance of Musk's DOGE.

While Trump administration has removed a dozen inspectors general, Martin remained untouchable despite his department being criticised for excessive expenditure.

Here's what Martin's report highlighted

The role of inspectors general, who are usually independently funded watchdogs affiliated with government institutions, is to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse.

In a flash report, Martin's office warned that the Trump administration's decision to suspend all foreign aid and reduce USAID staff had rendered the organization's management of the humanitarian assistance “largely nonoperational.”

According to the watchdog, this includes the agency's capacity to guarantee that no funds end up in the hands of violent extremist organisations.

Martin started working in the position from December 2023. The legislation mandates that if the administration intends to dismiss an inspector general, it must give Congress 30 days' notice. They must also explain the reasoning behind the move.

Also Read: Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'

Elon Musk's DOGE dismantling govt bodies

Following Trump's return to the White House, workers were sent to home amidst fears that most of them would be fired.

Musk's efforts to reduce expenditure with the help of Department of Government Efficiency has started to swiftly dismantle government agencies, starting with DEI structures.

However, Trump and Musk have taken the brunt of the criticism, claiming that USAID's global operations are costly and inconsistent with the 47th President's agenda.

On January 20, Trump issued an executive order halting foreign aid, which compelled US-funded development and aid initiatives around the world to close and lay off employees.