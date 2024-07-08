Who was Jesse Hamric? Colorado teen dies after jumping into electrified Virginia lake during 4th of July celebrations

A Colorado teen died after jumping into an electrified lake during 4th of July celebrations. Friends of 18-year-old Jesse Hamric realised something was wrong as soon as he dove into the water at Smith Mountain Lake outside Roanoke, Virginia. Colorado teen Jesse Hamric dies after jumping into electrified Virginia lake during 4th of July celebrations (TikTok)

Hamric’s friends jumped into the water after him, and immediately felt themselves getting shocked. They sustained injuries themselves, but managed to pull Hamric out, WDBJ reported. One of the friends called for help, while another began CPR on Hamric.

Hamric was eventually rushed to a hospital by a rescue crew. He later died. Two of his friends sustained minor injuries.

Fire crews investigated the incident and an official with the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue Dive Team confirmed that there were electrical currents in the water where Hamric died, caused by stray voltage spreading from a dock at a private residence located nearby. No foul play is suspected in Hamric’s death, according to ABC13.

Who was Jesse Hamric?

Hamric was a Steamboat Springs native. At the time of the incident, he was visiting friends with his family. Hamric excelled on the football and baseball teams in Steamboat Springs High School in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and had just graduated in May.

“Ever since I first met that kid, I mean, he’s like one of a kind,” Hamric’s friend Alex Schwab told KDVR. “You see him and you just, like, he always has a smile on his face.”

“Still can’t even like process it. I’m so upset by it,” he added.

Hamric was the son of Jay Hamric, the school’s principal, according to Independent. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a recent Steamboat Springs High School graduate,” the school said in a statement. “Please take a moment to care for yourself, lean into those around you for support, and care for each other. Our thoughts are with all of you.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to “support the family and to fund a "Jesse Cyrus Hamric Foundation for Courage and Love".” “Jesse was a dearly loved friend, bringing light and positivity everywhere he went, and he will be missed everyday,” the page reads.