Why all Epstein files will not be released today; DOJ gives latest update

With the Epstein files release deadline looming, all eyes are on the Department of Justice. The new legislation, signed by Donald Trump on November 19, requires all documents pertaining to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to be released by December 19. However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blance told Fox News on Friday that the DOJ will only be sending over a partial batch, with “several hundred thousand” documents to be released “over the next couple weeks.” File photo of Jeffrey Epstein(REUTERS)

Why all Epstein files won't be released today?

“So today is the 30 days when I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today. And those documents will come in in all different forms, photographs and other materials associated with, with all of the investigations into, into Mr. Epstein,” Blanche said, adding that the DOJ is working towards keeping the identities of Epstein's victims protected.

“What we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected,” Blanche explained. “And so I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

Where will Epstein files will be released?

According to the law, all documents related to Epstein, including the infamous client list of the disgraced financier, must be released in a searchable and downloadable format. This means the Epstein Files will likely be hosted on the DOJ's FOIA library.

There is also a possibility that the department may launch a dedicated transparency portal, similar to how the House Oversight Committee uses Substack to release the files. However, the standard practice suggests that the DOJ will host the Epstein Files on its official website.