Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Why is Denny's shuttering over 100 restaurants across US? List of 2025 closures

Sumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 07:36 am IST

Denny’s is wrapping up a multiyear effort to shut down over 150 underperforming locations across the US. According to the diner chain, the closures are part of a strategy to stabilize finances and strengthen its footprint.

Why is Denny's shuttering over 100 restaurants across US? List of 2025 closures(Unsplash)
Why is Denny's shuttering over 100 restaurants across US? List of 2025 closures(Unsplash)

Denny’s is planning to wrap up the closures by the end of 2025 as part of a strategy to optimize its franchise system. The closures were meant to help the chain return to flat or slightly positive growth by 2026, according to Independent.

Denny’s might see more changes in 2026 due to the recently announced $620 million buyout of the chain by private investors. The deal values the company at $322 million for shareholders, and is likely to be finalized in the first quarter of the next year.

Denny’s said that it’s “business as usual” before the takeover at its over 1,300 US restaurants and nearly 1,500 worldwide. New locations are still planned for next year.

List of 2025 locations shutting down

The hardest hit was taken by California. Santa Rosa's 1000 W. Steele Lane, Oakland's 601 Hegenberger Road and San Francisco's 816 Mission Street are now dark, according to AOL tracking. Other impacted locations include Idaho lost Boise's 2580 Airport Way and Nampa's 607 Northside Blvd.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts closed Worcester's 494 Lincoln St., and Ohio bid farewell to Ashland's U.S. Route 250 and Ontario's 720 N. Lexington Springmill Road. Also part of the list are Goodfellow St. in Ontario, and Pennsylvania's 640 E Lincoln Hwy in Bucks County. Texas was affected too, with Lubbock's 607 Ave. and New Braunfels' 1348 I-35 N. Frontage Road joining the list.

Denny’s has been evaluating underperforming locations over the past two years, shutting down those with consistently low sales. In February, executives said that the chain had already shuttered 88 restaurants in 2024 alone. They said another 70 to 90 were expected to come offline by the end of this year.

Follow Us On