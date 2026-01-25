Why Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors was postponed? Details out after Alex Pretti shooting

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus Golden State Warriors NBA game has been postponed after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis where Alex Pretti was killed. The 37-year-old nurse was shot dead by Border Patrol agents in front of Glam Doll Donuts on Saturday. A federal agent lobs a teargas canister towards protesters as agents advance through clouds of tear gas during clashes following the fatal shooting of a protester earlier in the day, on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

This shooting comes at a time when tempers in Minneapolis are frayed over the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Governor Tim Walz has already called for federal agents to exit the Minnesota operations while the administration has identified Pretti as a ‘suspect’.

Also Read | Alex Pretti a University of Minnesota alum? LinkedIn details, nurse background buzz rise about man shot by Border Patrol “The federal occupation of Minnesota long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. It is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of our state. And today, that campaign claimed yet another life,” Walz said, adding, “Minnesotans and our local law enforcement have done everything we can to deescalate. The federal government must deescalate. I once again call on the President to remove the 3,000 agents from Minnesota who are sowing chaos and violence.”

Why was the Timberwolves versus Warriors game postponed? The league announced the decision to postpone the game to ‘prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.’ The game was pushed back 24 hours, meaning the two sides will now clash on Sunday afternoon.

Pretti was killed in a confrontation less than two miles from Target Center, where the game is supposed to take place.

However, the postponement will add to the pressure on both teams who also play on Monday night.

What to know about Alex Pretti shooting Pretti was reportedly shot after a confrontation with Border Patrol agents. Videos showed agents subduing a man, who was later identified as Pretti, before shots rang out. Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told Associated Press that the individual had a firearm with two magazines.

Meanwhile, local authorities have made it clear that Pretti did not have any serious criminal record barring a few parking tickets.