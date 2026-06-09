Why Rob Reiner’s son wants $1.5 million trust fund amid murder trial; key details explained

Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, is seeking access to funds from a family trust while he awaits trial in connection with his parents’ killings. Nick Reiner appears in court with attorney Kimberly Green during his arraignment on murder charges in the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in Los Angeles on Feb 23, 2026. (Chris Torres/Pool EPA via AP)

According to court documents cited by the Associated Press, the 32-year-old recently filed a petition in Los Angeles County court requesting money he says was promised to him years ago through a trust created by his parents.

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder after authorities accused him of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner at their Brentwood home in December 2025.

The newly filed petition argues that the trust dispute is separate from the criminal case and says Reiner should still have access to the money allocated to him.

“Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths,” the filing stated, according to the AP. “Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own.”

What the trust fund petition claims According to the filing, Rob and Michele Reiner established separate trusts for their children, Nick, Jake and Romy, in the early 1990s.

Nick Reiner’s attorneys claim he was supposed to receive half of his trust funds at age 30 and the remaining amount at age 35. However, the petition alleges he never received the initial payout and that the trustee has continued delaying access to the funds.

Also Read: Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before parents Rob and Michele's murders

The filing reportedly states the trust contains at least $1.5 million in assets, though attorneys claim they have not been provided a complete accounting of the trust’s value.

Reiner’s legal team also argued that he currently has no other means to pay legal fees or cover basic expenses while in custody.

Attorney Alan Jackson could return The petition further revealed that prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson may rejoin Reiner’s legal team if the trust money becomes available.

Jackson had initially represented Reiner following his arrest before later stepping away from the case for undisclosed reasons. According to the filing, Jackson stated that his firm remains “ready, willing, and able” to resume representing Reiner if funding issues are resolved.

TMZ also reported that Reiner claimed his siblings, Jake and Romy, initially agreed to help fund Jackson’s representation before later backing away from that arrangement.

Also Read: Romy Reiner ‘lived in fear’ of brother Nick Reiner before parents' horrific murders: Report

Murder case remains under wraps The criminal proceedings continue to move slowly, with Reiner scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing in September.

Authorities have released very few details publicly about the killings, and investigators have not disclosed a possible motive. Court orders have also kept much of the autopsy information sealed from public view.

Rob Reiner is widely known for directing films including “Stand By Me,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “A Few Good Men” and “This Is Spinal Tap.” He had been married to Michele Singer Reiner for 36 years.