Why Venmo is down today; users say app not loading amid massive outage

Venmo was down for over 10,000 people in the US on Wednesday, Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed. While the company is yet to issue a statement, several users complained that the application was not loading. Venmo is down for thousands today(Unsplash)

“why venmo down the moment i gotta buy weed im sick,” one frustrated user complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Am I the only one or is @Venmo just not working right now,” another person tweeted.

“Is anyone else having problems with their@Venmo? Neither of our accounts are working,” a third one posted.

If you’re encountering trouble with Venmo, these steps may help:

Check Venmo’s status and outage trackers

Visit a site like Downdetector or StatusGator to see if a large number of users are reporting issues.

• See if Venmo or PayPal has posted updates on X (formerly Twitter) or their official status page.

Switch your internet connection

Try toggling between Wi-Fi and mobile data, or connect to a different network (like a mobile hotspot). Sometimes a weak or unstable connection prevents the app from reaching its servers.

Update or reinstall the app

Old app versions can bug out after backend changes. On iOS or Android, check for the latest Venmo update — or uninstall → reinstall entirely.

Clear app cache/data (Android only)

Go to Settings → Apps → Venmo → Storage → Clear Cache (or Clear Data, if necessary). Then log back in. This can resolve issues caused by corrupted local data.

Log out and log back in / Restart your device

Sometimes, a full sign-out or device reboot can temporarily fix glitches or reset failed network calls.