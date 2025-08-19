Wilmington gas explosion: What caused the massive accident on New Center Drive, fire at veterinary clinic

Wilmington police responded to a gas leak on Tuesday after a vehicle struck a gas line on New Centre Drive from Bob King Drive. The gas line fed the future Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center building. It exploded almost immediately with several injuries reported, Wilmington Police Department Public Information Officer Greg Willett said at a news conference. A massive explosion was reported in Wilmington on Tuesday(Unsplash)

“Avoid New Centre Dr. WPD and WFD are currently on the scene of a traffic crash in the area. A natural gas line has ruptured. Most of New Centre Dr. is shut down to traffic,” the New Hanover County initially posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Local media outlet Star News Online cited Wilmington Fire Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Thurston to report that at least three firefighters were hospitalized with injuries. Two of them reportedly sustained minor injuries, while one received severe hand burns.

No civilians were in the building at the time of the explosion. The loud boom was heard just after the explosion that took place just after 11 AM local time on Tuesday. Locals posted videos on social media, showing a huge plume of smoke coming from the building.

The driver fled the scene, Willett said, according to the report. The suspect was later caught and is in custody. They have not been identified yet. No charges have been announced.

Students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and in Forest Hills said they could feel the explosion. A building on New Centre Drive was damaged. The building was under renovation and was going to become the new location for the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center. According to its website, the facility had planned to open in September.

Most of New Centre Drive is closed off to traffic at the time of writing this story.