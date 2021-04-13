IND USA
Johnson &amp; Johnson said it was sending more experts to the site to "supervise, direct and support all manufacturing. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
US recommends 'pause' for J&J Covid-19 vaccine over blood clotting reports

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST

The US is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement. (AP) MRJ

