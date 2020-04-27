e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Report

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Report

The 24-hour US death toll was 2,494 late Saturday, and 1,258 on Friday evening -- the lowest in nearly three weeks -- as the government struggles to quell the virus.

world Updated: Apr 27, 2020 06:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Nurse Leah Silver cares for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the COVID ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake during the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle, Washington on April 24, 2020.
Nurse Leah Silver cares for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the COVID ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake during the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle, Washington on April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

The 24-hour US death toll was 2,494 late Saturday, and 1,258 on Friday evening -- the lowest in nearly three weeks -- as the government struggles to quell the virus.

tags
top news
India should open up now
India should open up now
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
Kim Jong Un mystery grows on reports of train, medical team
Kim Jong Un mystery grows on reports of train, medical team
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news