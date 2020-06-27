US slaps visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

world

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:26 IST

The United States on Friday announced visa restrictions on current and former officials of the Chinese Communist Party, and their families, deemed responsible for undermining Honk Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” guaranteed by a Sino-British pact joint declaration from 1984.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a proposed move by Beijing to “supervise” policing in Hong Kong under a new national security law and also intervene directly in some areas as the immediate provocation for the visa curbs. China’s parliament is expected to adopt the new law next week.

Precise details of the law remain secret. But it is expected to make it a criminal offence to secede, subvert, support terrorism and collude with foreign governments, the BBC has reported in an explainer. Among other things, Beijing will have the authority to interpret the law when needed, not any local authority.

Hong Kong enjoys freedoms and rights not extended to mainland Chinese, under the 1984 joint declaration that paved the way for the 1997 transfer of Hong Kong by the British, who had administered it since conquering it in 1840 after the Opium War. It’s a legally binding agreement under which China’s basic policies regarding China will remain unchanged for 50 years, and it included, among other things, that guarantee of a “high degree of autonomy”

“The United States calls on China to honor its commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration – namely that Hong Kong will “enjoy a high degree of autonomy” and that human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, will be protected by law and respected by governing authorities in Hong Kong.,” Pompeo said in the announcement.

“The United States will continue to review its authorities to respond to these concerns,’ he added.

Tensions and rhetoric the United States and China have risen dramatically in the aftermath of the Covid-19 epidemic. The Trump administration has accused China of misleading the world about the disease and concealing its mistake and the exact magnitude of the epidemic. Negative views about China have shot up in polls of Americans and a spate of legislations are making their way through congress against China.

Trump signed one of them into law last week that seeks to punish China with sanctions over its treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The Chinese embassy in Washington denounced the visa restrictions as interference. “We urge the US side to immediately correct its mistakes, withdraw the decisions and stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs. The Chinese side will continue to take strong measures to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, it said.