US Supreme Court refuses to step into DACA controversy

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from the Trump administration to review orders by lower courts which prevent the ending of an Obama-era regulation that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals regulation, which was issued in 2012, was ordered to lapse by President Donald Trump on March 5, leaving an estimated 700,000 illegal immigrants — including 8,000 from India — open to deportation.

Federal courts in California and New York ordered a nationwide injunction against the implementation of broad parts of Trump’s order. The administration has appealed against those rulings, which are still being heard.

However, the administration also appealed to the Supreme Court without waiting for the appellate court’s decision. The apex court rarely intervenes in such cases — media reports said the such interventions have only occurred about a dozen times.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court said the government’s appeal was “denied without prejudice”, which means it can hear the case later. “It is assumed the court of appeals will act expeditiously to decide this case,” the court said.

Reacting to the order, Trump said: “We’ll see what happens. That’s my attitude.”

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said: “We look forward to having this case expeditiously heard by the appeals court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court, where we fully expect to prevail.”

Protection from deportation for DACA immigrants and a path to citizenship is at the heart of a contentious political battle over immigration reforms between Republicans and Democrats. Trump and Republicans are demanding tougher measures on the Mexican border and an end to family-based migration and diversity visa lottery in return.

The Supreme Court’s order keeps large parts of the DACA programme running beyond March 5, giving Congress more time to enact a legislation.