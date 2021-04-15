US targets Russia for cyberattacks, election interference

The United States on Thursday announced tough new sanctions targeting the Russian economy, officials and entities for “the full scope of … harmful foreign activities” including election interference, cyber-spying, misinformation campaigns and a range of “destabilising international actions” such as in Afghanistan and Crimea.

The United States also ordered the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the Russian mission in Washington DC, calling them “representatives of Russian intelligence services”.

Moscow responded sharply to the sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them illegal and warned of retaliatory measures. “We condemn any sanction aspirations. We believe they are illegal. In any case, the principle of reciprocity applies in this case. Reciprocity will meet our interests in the best possible way,” he said in Moscow.

BIDEN ISSUES SANCTIONS

President Joe Biden issued these sanctions and punitive measures through a new executive order “that provides strengthened authorities to demonstrate the administration’s resolve in responding to and deterring the full scope of Russia’s harmful foreign activities”, according to a note issued by the White House.

These measures are intended, the note added, to send “a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilising international actions”.

Under the authority of the executive order, US treasury has prohibited American financial institutions from trading in Ruble or non-Ruble bonds issued by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other Russian institutions after 2014.

It designated six technology companies charging them with providing support to Russian Intelligence Services’ cyber programme. Among these cyber actions was the SolarWinds hacking of 16,000 computer systems around the world that, the US has said, were carried out by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), also known as APT 29, Cozy Bear, and The Dukes.

32 ENTITIES, INDIVIDUALS IN THE HIT-LIST

US Treasury also designed 32 entities and individuals, including a top official in the president’s office First Deputy Chief of Staff Alexei Gromov, for “Russian government-directed attempts to influence” the 2020 presidential election, in which Moscow is accused by US intelligence of working to help former President Donald Trump. Russia is also alleged to have helped Trump in 2016, a charge that was vigorously challenged by the former president as an attempt by rivals to delegitimise his presidency.

Together with counterpart agencies of the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and Australia, the US treasury designated eight individuals and entities associated with Russia’s “ongoing occupation and repression” in Crimea, which it had snatched from Ukraine in 2014.

The White House also said the US was responding to reports of Russia offering bounties for killing US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan. No specific measures were cited though, and the note merely said, “Given the sensitivity of this matter, which involves the safety and well-being of our forces, it is being handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels.”

President Biden had informed President Vladimir Putin of these upcoming measures in a phone call on Tuesday. He “made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference,” a White House readout of the call said.

The American president had also proposed a summit meeting in “a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia”.