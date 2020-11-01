e-paper
Home / World News / Vietnam estimates Typhoon Molave caused $430 million of damage

Vietnam estimates Typhoon Molave caused $430 million of damage

As per the country’s General Statistics Office, in October alone, storms and natural calamities in Vietnam damaged 111,900 houses, 45,000 hectares of paddy rice, and 22,300 hectares of fruits and vegetables.

world Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:38 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
The typhoon Molave, which Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called “one of the two most powerful storms Vietnam has had in the past 20 years,” destroyed more than 700 houses and left 80 people dead and missing.
The typhoon Molave, which Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called "one of the two most powerful storms Vietnam has had in the past 20 years," destroyed more than 700 houses and left 80 people dead and missing.
         

Vietnam says Typhoon Molave caused estimated damage of 10 trillion dong ($430 million) when it struck the country last month, according to a posting on the government’s website, citing a meeting between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and local authorities.

The typhoon, which Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called “one of the two most powerful storms Vietnam has had in the past 20 years,” destroyed more than 700 houses and left 80 people dead and missing.

In October alone, storms and natural calamities in Vietnam damaged 111,900 houses, 45,000 hectares of paddy rice, and 22,300 hectares of fruits and vegetables, the General Statistics Office said.

Vietnam is not alone in suffering weather-related damage in recent months. It’s Southeast Asian neighbor, the Philippines, was hit early Sunday by Typhoon Goni, considered to be the world’s strongest storm this year. Goni has killed at least four people so far, and caused about 350,000 people to be evacuated.

