e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / World News / Viral Chilean dance rocks Weinstein trial

Viral Chilean dance rocks Weinstein trial

Dozens of female protesters banged percussion instruments and performed a new Chilean song that rails against sexual violence and has recently gone viral around the world.

world Updated: Jan 11, 2020 06:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's ongoing sexual assault trial is held in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US.
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's ongoing sexual assault trial is held in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. (REUTERS)
         

A flash mob added some song and dance to Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial as women clad in black chanted “The rapist is you!” outside a New York courtroom Friday.

Dozens of female protesters banged percussion instruments and performed a new Chilean song that rails against sexual violence and has recently gone viral around the world.

As jury selection continued inside the Manhattan court, the sound of the performers, some of whom wore bandanas, shouting and dancing on the sidewalk outside filtered through the courtroom’s windows.

About 60 women performed the choreographed dance and recited the lyrics of feminist anthem “A Rapist In Your Path,” which first shot to prominence in Chile in November.

It was created by a collective called “Las Tesis” and went viral after the outbreak of huge protests in Chile which were repressed by police.

It has been heard in protests elsewhere, including in London, Paris, Mexico City and Bogota.

Fallen movie producer Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women since accusations against him ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.

But he is being tried on charges related to just two. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault.

Dozens of potential jurors have been excused after saying they could not be impartial due to heightened publicity surrounding the trial.

Weinstein maintains his innocence.

Opening arguments are expected to begin on January 22.

tags
top news
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
Govt warned of spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, no troop withdrawal
Govt warned of spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, no troop withdrawal
India to double US oil imports to cut reliance on others
India to double US oil imports to cut reliance on others
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news