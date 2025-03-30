Want to share ad-free YouTube videos with friends? Here's how YT Premium users can do it

YouTube is currently allowing select Premium users to share up to 10 ad-free videos per month with non-Premium users as part of a limited test, Android Police reported. YouTube Premium users can now share ad-free videos with non-premium users.(Pixabay)

How does this feature work and can all videos be shared?

A YouTube Premium user can easily share a link by clicking “Share ad-free.” However, certain content such as music videos, YouTube Originals, Shorts, livestreams, and Movies & Shows cannot be shared ad-free.

What are the requirements to use this feature?

The sole requirement is that the non-Premium recipient resides in a region where YouTube Premium is offered.

Is this feature accessible to users worldwide?

Currently, only a small fraction of YouTube Premium members can test this feature, limited to subscribers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

How can you check if you have access to this feature?

Users in the listed countries can check for access by navigating to a video’s watch page, tapping the "Share" button, and selecting "Share ad-free." From there, they can choose an app to send the link or copy it directly.

The number of remaining ad-free shares will also be mentioned there. If the "Share ad-free" option is grayed out, it indicates either the 10-share monthly limit has been reached or the content is not eligible.

Do these shared ad-free videos expire for non-Premium users?

The ad-free video you share doesn’t expire after being viewed by the recipient. Each shared video can be watched ad-free up to 10 times by anyone with the link.