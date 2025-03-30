Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want to share ad-free YouTube videos with friends? Here's how YT Premium users can do it

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 02:38 PM IST

YouTube Premium now lets users share ad-free videos with non-premium users. Here's everything you need to know.

YouTube is currently allowing select Premium users to share up to 10 ad-free videos per month with non-Premium users as part of a limited test, Android Police reported.

YouTube Premium users can now share ad-free videos with non-premium users.(Pixabay)
YouTube Premium users can now share ad-free videos with non-premium users.(Pixabay)

How does this feature work and can all videos be shared?

A YouTube Premium user can easily share a link by clicking “Share ad-free.” However, certain content such as music videos, YouTube Originals, Shorts, livestreams, and Movies & Shows cannot be shared ad-free.

What are the requirements to use this feature?

The sole requirement is that the non-Premium recipient resides in a region where YouTube Premium is offered.

Also Read: YouTuber Donna Jordan’s husband shares heartbreaking news of her passing away in final video: Watch

Is this feature accessible to users worldwide?

Currently, only a small fraction of YouTube Premium members can test this feature, limited to subscribers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

How can you check if you have access to this feature?

Users in the listed countries can check for access by navigating to a video’s watch page, tapping the "Share" button, and selecting "Share ad-free." From there, they can choose an app to send the link or copy it directly.

The number of remaining ad-free shares will also be mentioned there. If the "Share ad-free" option is grayed out, it indicates either the 10-share monthly limit has been reached or the content is not eligible.

Also Read: Want a perfect Ghibli-style DP for Instagram? 5 easy steps to get it done like a pro

Do these shared ad-free videos expire for non-Premium users?

The ad-free video you share doesn’t expire after being viewed by the recipient. Each shared video can be watched ad-free up to 10 times by anyone with the link.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Want to share ad-free YouTube videos with friends? Here's how YT Premium users can do it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On