Watch: US high school graduate denied diploma after dancing on stage, video goes viral

A 17-year-old graduate from The Philadelphia High School for Girls was denied her diploma certificate after she danced on the way to receive it. The incident took place on June 9 when Hafsah Abdur-Rahman cried because of humiliation instead of joy. Screengrab from the viral video. (Twitter)

“She (the principal) stole that moment from me,” she told ABC News. “I will never get that again.”

Abdur-Rahman said principal Lisa Mesi had warned students that their families could not cheer or clap when they walked on stage.

"I understood the rules because I was saying 'shh' in the video. Do not say nothing because I want my diploma," said Abdur-Rahman. "I knew and understood what we were supposed to do."

In the viral video, the student could be seen dancing slowly as she walked up to her principal to collect her graduation certificate. The audience shared a laugh upon seeing her reaction. Then the principal could be seen telling the girl to go back to her seat without handing over her certificate.

She said because they laughed, Mesi told her she could not receive her diploma.

"If they thought that I shouldn't do 'The Griddy' across the stage and do the Girls' High traditions, nobody should have been able to wave or blow kisses or do period signs because I feel like that's the same thing. I feel like that's unfair," said Abdur-Rahman.

She revealed that the ceremony held a special place in her heart as it was in honor of her sister who was killed aged 14.

Abdur-Rahman said three other girls did not get their diplomas on stage, but all of them did after the ceremony.