WASHINGTON, - The Pentagon on Wednesday released its annual report, which touches on wide-ranging issues related to some of the most important developments in China's national security over the past year. Here are some highlights: What is most significant in the Pentagon's China military report?

NUCLEAR WEONS:

The report said that China has continued its "rapid nuclear expansion" and the Pentagon estimates that Beijing has over 600 operational nuclear warheads in its stockpile, as of 2024.

The Pentagon believes that China will have over 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030 and that number will continue to grow to 2035.

A senior U.S. official, who briefed reporters alongside the release of the report, said that China's nuclear arsenal was not just growing in size, but also diversity and sophistication.

In the previous year's report, the Pentagon had said that China has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads.

CHINESE AIR FORCE PROGRESS:

China's air force is improving its technology standards, the report said, and "rapidly" approaching technology at par with U.S. standards. The report added that China continued its drone modernization efforts.

The report added that China is putting substantial effort in developing swarming capabilities for drones.

The U.S. official said that despite improvements, China's Air Force had not caught up with or surpassed the United States Air Force.

WARSHIPS AND SUBMARINES:

The report said that China has the largest Navy in the world, with over 370 platforms. The number of ships is expected to increase to 395 by 2025 and 435 ships by 2030.

China's Navy has six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack submarines and 48 diesel-powered or air-independent powered attack submarines currently, the report added. By 2025, that submarine force is expected to grow to 65 and reach 80 by 2035.

MISSILES:

China is developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles that will "significantly improve its nuclear-capable missile forces" and it may be looking at developing conventionally armed intercontinental range missile systems, the report said.

CHINESE-NORTH KOREAN-RUSSIAN RELATIONSHIP

The report said that China has publicly distanced itself from Russia and North Korea's growing defense relationship, probably because it views the ties as "a risk to its desired reputation as a responsible great power," the report said.

The report said that China was still deepening engagement with North Korea, probably in an effort to "counterbalance Russian engagement."

