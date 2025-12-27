What is ‘Somaliland’, the ‘independent state’ officially recognised by Israel?

Israel has formally recognised Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state” and signed a deal to establish diplomatic ties between the two countries, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday. Welcoming the “historic moment”, President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said it was the beginning of a “strategic partnership”. A man holds a flag of Somaliland in front of the Hargeisa War Memorial monument in Hargeisa.(AFP)

In a move that made Israel the first country in the world to officially recognise Somaliland as a country, Netanyahu’s office said, “The prime minister announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.”

Meanwhile, Somalia and the African Union fumed at Israel's move. The African Union (AU) rejected the move and said Somaliland “remains an integral part” of Somalia.

What is ‘Somaliland’?

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has sought international recognition for decades. Notably, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has made this a key priority since taking office last year.

The self-proclaimed republic has its own currency, passports and armed forces. Despite its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has faced decades of isolation since declaring independence.

The absence of international recognition has limited its access to foreign loans, aid and investment, leaving the region largely impoverished.

While Somalia has struggled through three decades of civil war, the breakaway region has reportedly stayed largely peaceful.

Tensions rose last year after landlocked Ethiopia reached a deal with Somaliland to lease part of its coastline for a port and a military base, a move that angered Somalia.

Although it has not been formally recognised by any country, several nations such as the UK, Ethiopia, Turkey, the UAE, Denmark, Kenya and Taiwan have maintained liaison offices there.

Israel’s recognition and how other countries reacted

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar said the two countries had agreed to establish “full diplomatic ties, which will include the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies”.

In a video showing Netanyahu speaking to Abdullahi over the telephone, he said, “I am very, very happy and I am very proud of this day and I want to wish you and the people of Somaliland the very, very best.”

Netanyahu also said he would convey to Trump Abdullahi’s “willingness and desire to join the Abraham accords”. The 2020 accords were brokered by Trump’s first administration and saw Israel formalise diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Other countries, including Morocco, joined later.

While Israel officially established diplomatic ties with Somaliland, several African nations criticised Tel Aviv’s decision and called it a “deliberate attack” on Somalia’s sovereignty.

The African Union rejected the decision and warned it could “set a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent”.

The Palestinian Authority and Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, also rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Egypt said its top diplomat had held talks with counterparts in Turkey, Somalia and Djibouti. Together, they condemned the move and backed “full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia”.

When asked by the New York Post whether the United States also planned to recognise Somaliland, Trump said “no”. He added, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”

With inputs from agencies