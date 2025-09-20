What missing the US deadline means for Indians on H-1B without $100K fee | Details known so far

Indian tech professionals working in the US, or hoping to, are wondering what their next steps should be after US President Donald Trump on Friday raised the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000 (around 9 million or 90 lakh Indian rupees) annually. US president Donald Trump announced major changes to the H1B visa programme on Friday. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)

India, which accounts for over 70% of H-1B visa holders, is expected to be hit hardest by the move. Currently, around 300,000 (3 lakh) high-skilled Indian workers, mostly in the technology industry, are on H-1B visas in the US.

Trump said that the hike comes into effect from 12:01am on September 21.

His proclamation technically is about restricting entry, but questions remain.

What happens if Indian on H‑1B is currently outside but returns to US after deadline?

Trump has ordered that the Secretary of Homeland Security to restrict decisions on petitions not accompanied by a $100,000 payment for H-1B visa, for those who are currently outside the country, for a period of 12 months after the move comes into effect.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security shall restrict decisions on petitions not accompanied by a $100,000 payment for H-1B specialty occupation workers under section 101(a)(15)(H)(i)(b) of the INA, who are currently outside the United States, for 12 months following the effective date of this proclamation as set forth,” the order said.

However, the rule applies only to new applicants, The New York Times has reported quoting an unnamed White House official.

Yet, companies do not want to take chances as fears grow that entry restrictions may be interpreted differently by some field officers.

Since the announcement, top tech companies in the US have cautioned their employees to stay in the US. In a note seen by Reuters, Amazon told its employees: “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now.”

New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta cautioned in a post on X that H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation “will get stranded” unless they get in before midnight September 21.

"H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline, as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time,” Mehta wrote.

“There may still be a way for an H-1B visa holder who is in India to arrive in California before midnight September 21, 2025,” Mehta said.

When asked if the new fee will apply to the H-1B visa holders already in the country, to renewals or to those applying for the first time from abroad, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick had a rather ambiguous answer: “Renewals, first times, the company needs to decide. Is that person valuable enough to have a USD 100,000 a year payment to the government, or they should head home and they should go hire an American?"