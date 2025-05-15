Who is Abraham ‘Abe’ Diaw? Chris Brown arrested for hitting music producer with tequila bottle

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of causing “grievous bodily harm” to music producer Abraham ‘Abe’ Diaw, according to a report by The Sun UK. The alleged incident occurred at Tape nightclub in London’s upscale Mayfair district on February 19, 2023. Brown is accused of attacking Diaw and striking him on the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. Chris Brown has been accused of assault. (AFP)

On Thursday, Brown was arrested at a luxury hotel in Manchester in connection with the incident. A police spokesperson told The Sun, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

At the time of his arrest, the R&B star was preparing for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, a celebration of his 20-year career. The tour includes two scheduled performances in Manchester this June.

What are the allegations?

In October 2023, Abraham Diaw filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown, claiming the Loyal singer “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” during the nightclub altercation.

Diaw alleges that Brown struck him multiple times with a tequila bottle before “ruthlessly” stomping on him and kicking him in the back of the neck, leaving him unconscious for approximately 30 seconds.

Speaking to The Sun, Diaw said he “hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well.”

According to The Independent, Diaw filed a civil suit seeking $16 million in damages for physical injuries and financial losses stemming from the alleged assault.