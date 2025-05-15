Chris Brown arrested at 5-star Manchester hotel over alleged 2023 bottle attack
May 15, 2025 06:17 PM IST
Chris Brown has been arrested at a five-star hotel in Manchester for an alleged attack he was involved in two years ago.
Chris Brown has been arrested at a luxury hotel in Manchester for allegedly attacking a music producer, Abe Diaw, with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023, The Sun reported.
