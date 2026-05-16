‘The Ghost of al-Qassam': Who was Ezzedin al-Haddad, Hamas leader killed by Israel in Gaza?

Israel has claimed that it has killed Ezzedin al-Haddad, the leader of the Hamas military wing, whom Tel Aviv calls “one of the architects” of the October 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the almost two-year war in Gaza. Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday. (X/ IDF)

According to the Israeli army statement, Al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday. He was reportedly one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’ military who had directed the planning and execution of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Hamas and his family confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Saturday. "Senior commander Ezzedin al-Haddad was assassinated in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City yesterday," a senior Hamas official told news agency AFP.

His killing came as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal’s progress.

Who was Ezzedin al-Haddad? Ezzedin al-Haddad, whose name is also spelt as Izz al-Din al-Haddad, widely known by his nom de guerre "Abu Suhaib" or "The Ghost of al-Qassam,” was the overall commander of Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, inside the Gaza Strip.

He assumed the role after his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed, Israeli officials said.

Israel identified Al-Haddad as a principal planner of the October 7, 2023, attacks. According to Israel, he was responsible for directing operations, including capturing military bases and broadcasting the attacks.

According to the Israeli media, Al-Haddad managed Hamas’s internal hostage system, holding veto power over release proposals.

Why ‘ghost’? Ezzedin al-Haddad was a part of Hamas since the group's founding in 1987, and rose through the ranks to lead key brigades.

He reportedly conducted his operations in utmost secrecy, earning his "Ghost" nickname for this value.

He also served in Al-Majd, Hamas’s internal security and counterintelligence apparatus established in 1986 by the militant group's founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

During his stint with Al-Majd, Haddad focused on identifying suspected collaborators.