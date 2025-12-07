Tributes have poured in for a woman who was allegedly left to freeze to death by her boyfriend near the summit of an Austrian mountain. 33-year-old Kerstin Gurtner died less than 150 feet from the summit of Grossglockner mountain on January 19. She was led and later left there by her experienced mountaineer boyfriend Thomas Plamberger, the Daily Mail reported. Who was Kerstin Gurtner? Tributes pour in for woman, 33, left to freeze to death on Austrian mountain by mountaineer BF(Kerstin Gurtner Memorial)

Who was Kerstin Gurtner?

Gurtner, a Salzburg native, described herself as a “winter child” and a “mountain person” in social media profiles. Plamberger, 39, is facing negligent homicide charges after Gurtner’s death. Gurtner, an inexperienced climber, trekked through over 12,000 feet in -4 degree Fahrenheit conditions up toward Austria’s highest peak.

“At approximately 2:00 a.m., the defendant left his girlfriend unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented about 50 meters below the summit cross of the Grossglockner. The woman froze to death. Since the defendant, unlike his girlfriend, was already very experienced with alpine high-altitude tours and had planned the tour, he was to be considered the responsible guide of the tour,” a statement from the Innsbruck public prosecutor’s office said.

The two were stranded from 8:50 pm onwards. However, even after seeing a police helicopter fly nearby at 10:50 pm, Plumberger did make an emergency call or give out any distress signals, local outlet Heute reported.

Webcam images revealed the couple’s camp near the peak of Grossglockner. This is where she was eventually found dead.

Plumberger called Alpine Police officers at 1:35 am. He then placed his phone on silent, prosecutors claimed.

Plumberger left Gurtner on the icy mountain about a half-an-hour later, even neglecting to cover her with available emergency blankets.

Plumberger was spotted by a trail cam descending the mountain at 2:30 am. Gurtner was left behind near the summit. Plumberger reached out to emergency services again at 3:30 am, according to prosecutors.

Lawyer Kurt Jelinek, who represents Plumberger, has maintained that his client is innocent. He insisted that Gurtner’s death was a “tragic, fateful accident,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Plumberger was charged on Thursday. His trial is expected to begin in February. He might have to spend up to three years in prison, if convicted.

Tributes pour in for Kerstin Gurtner

Tributes poured in for Gurtner on her memorial page. “Deeply saddened to learn of this death, I wish to express my condolences. Impossible to find the right words, I send you, though we do not know each other, a heartfelt hug and the hope that the merciful Lord has prepared a wonderful and especially beautiful place for your dear Kerstin in heaven.

Sincerely and from the bottom of my heart, B,” one commenter wrote. “Dear family, dear friends, I wish you all strength during these hours, days, months, and years of grief. I am certain that the loving memory will stay with all those who have ever come into contact with this tragic turn of events for a lifetime. And God's mills grind slowly, but justly. Never has this been more fitting. Rest in peace,” wrote another.

“Our deepest condolences from East Tyrol. We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. The mountains represent joy and sorrow, lightness and heaviness. I wish you and Thomas much strength during these difficult hours. Kerstin will always be with you. When the sun rises over the summit, she smiles down on you. Our heartfelt condolences,” wrote a commenter, while another said, “Dear family of Kerstin! We wish you much strength during this time of grief! Kerstin is now flying with the angels and will surely be watching over her! We are thinking of you and praying for you! A grieving young family from the Lesach Valley”.