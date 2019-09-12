e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Worldview | Decoding India-Pakistan face-off at UNHRC over J&K-Article 370

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Sharat Sabharwal, explains what to expect at the United Nations General Assembly.

world Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:20 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Sharat Sabharwal, helps decode the face-off between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva, and explains what to expect at the United Nations General Assembly.

 

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:19 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewPM Modi in RanchiDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Nitish KumarLadakhAlia Bhatt
Top News
latest news
World News
don't miss