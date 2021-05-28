Home / World News / 'Worried' about new more transmissible Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe director
The World Health Organization's director for Europe said he was worried about the higher level of contagiousness of the Indian and British variants of the novel coronavirus.
'Worried' about new more transmissible Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe director

  • "We know for example that the B.1617 (Indian variant) is more transmissible than the B.117 (British variant), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST

Topics
covid 19 news covid vaccination coronavirus vaccine coronavirus coronavirus pandemic + 3 more
