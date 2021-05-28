'Worried' about new more transmissible Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe director
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The World Health Organization's director for Europe said Friday he was worried about the higher level of contagiousness of the Indian and British variants of the novel coronavirus.
"We know for example that the B.1617 (Indian variant) is more transmissible than the B.117 (British variant), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.