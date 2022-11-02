Home / World News / Xi Jinping says China will support Pakistan in stabilising financial situation

Xi Jinping says China will support Pakistan in stabilising financial situation

Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:26 PM IST

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, Xi Jinping said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

