Zelensky gets Trump's call, says he plans to meet him in Washington on Monday

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed by US President Donald Trump about the key summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and said he is planning to meet the Republican in Washington on Monday. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky(AP)

According to the White House, Trump held a “lengthy call” with Zelensky on his way back to Washington from Alaska, and subsequently spoke to NATO leaders.

Taking to X, Zelensky thanked Trump for inviting him to Washington for a meeting, and also said he had a long and substantive conversation with the President.

“President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” Zelensky wrote.

Earlier, after the high-stakes summit in Alaska, Trump said both Putin and Zelenskyy want him to be part of the discussions and he “will be there”. Reacting to his remarks, Zelensky said he supported the proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

“Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky further wrote.

Meanwhile, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said that Trump told Zelensky on the call that he thinks a “fast pace deal was better than a ceasefire”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were on the call, reported news agency Reuters.

Thanking everyone who was helping put an end to the Ukraine crisis, Zelensky wrote, “It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.”

Trump and Zelensky's last meeting was in June this year on the sidelines of the NATO summit, months after ties soured between the two after the Ukraine President's February visit to the White House.

The two leaders were seen engaging in a shouting match in front of the media, as Trump accused Zelensky of "not being ready for peace" and having "disrespected" the United States in the "cherished Oval Office".

The Monday meeting between the two leaders comes in the backdrop of both of them seeking a truce in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. In this regard, Trump met Putin earlier in the day in Alaska, but there was no breakthrough on an agreement to end the conflict.