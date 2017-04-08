West Indies break 44-year jinx in ODIs, finally chase 300-plus total down

West Indies were the first team to win the ODI World Cup, having won it in 1975 and 1979. They won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and they became the first team to win the World Twenty20 twice. They are the only team other than India to have won all ICC limited-overs championships. However, during the ODI against Pakistan in Providence, Guyana, they finally achieved a record which they had failed to do so in 44 years of playing ODI cricket.

Since they started playing ODI cricket in 1973, West Indies have never chased down a total in excess of 300. The jinx was finally broken on Friday as they successfully chased down 308 against Pakistan, making it a record chase.

Jason Mohammed’s brilliant 91 off 58 balls, combined with Kieran Powell’s 61 helped West Indies to a four-wicket win with an over to spare. With this result, West Indies finally entered the league of nations that have chased down a total of 300. This table gives the number of times teams have successfully chased down 300 in ODIs.

West Indies chased down a total in excess of 300-plus for the first time in their 44-year ODI history. (Hindustan Times)

India are the Kings of Chasing when it comes to ODIs. They have successfully chased down a target of 300 17 times, the most by any nation. They are the only country to chase down a total of 300 over 10 times, with Australia a distant second with nine. Although West Indies scored 300 in an ODI while chasing for the second time, this was the first time they successfully chased a total down. In the game against South Africa in 2004 at Centurion, the target for West Indies was 298 but they notched up 300/3 instead.

For Pakistan, this was the fifth time that they have failed to defend a total in excess of 300. This was the third time in their ODI history that they failed to defend 300 away from home, with two losses coming against India in 1998 and 2012 in Dhaka while the Guyana loss was the third time. At home, they have lost once to Australia in 1998 and England in 2000.

Pakistan lost for the fifth time while trying to defend a total in excess of 300 during the ODI against West Indies in Guyana. (Hindustan Times)

The team that has lost the most times while posting in excess of 300 is England with 13. India are second with 10 losses while Australia are third with nine losses. However, in Australia’s case, they have lost the most times while scoring in excess of 350. They hold the world record for losing a match after posting 434 in the 2006 encounter against South Africa in Johannesburg.

With most of West Indies’ star players on IPL duty, the fact that it was achieved with lesser known names will give them more pleasure. This win will be crucial considering that West Indies and Pakistan are fighting it out for the last automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup.