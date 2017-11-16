Delhi woman alleges gang-rape and robbery by taxi driver, aide in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped and robbed by two men after she hailed a taxi from Hauz Khas in south Delhi on Tuesday night.

The woman told the police that the two men, including the taxi driver, took turns to rape her in the bushes along an isolated stretch near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

Since the woman was allegedly picked up from Hauz Khas, a case was registered in Delhi on Thursday.

“The woman approached us today (Thursday). A case of gang rape and robbery has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station and efforts initiated to identify the suspects,” Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (south), told Hindustan Times.

The woman lives in outer Delhi’s Rohini with her husband who is a taxi driver. She told police she wanted to visit a temple in Uttar Pradesh and left her home on Tuesday evening to catch a bus from Sarai Kale Khan.

“But she missed her bus in Sarai Kale Khan and decided to return home. Since she was unable to find a cab, she hailed an auto that dropped her somewhere near Hauz Khas. She hailed a taxi from there,” said the employer of the woman’s husband.

“On the way, the taxi driver gave a lift to another man. Together, they held the woman at gunpoint and drove her to an isolated spot near Pari Chowk,” the man alleged.

The duo allegedly dragged her to the bushes nearby and raped her before robbing her of her cash, jewellery and mobile phone.

“They also recorded the act on her mobile phone and called her sister to warn her family against approaching the police,” he added.

The woman alleged that the two men abandoned her on the roadside and fled. Not sure how to go about seeking help in Greater Noida, she and her husband approached his employer who called Delhi Police.

No breakthrough in the case was made until Thursday evening, said police.