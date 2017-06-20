Bihar board 10th result on June 22, board to give 8 grace marks to improve pass percentage

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of the Class 10, or matriculation examination, at around 11am on June 22, board officials said on Tuesday.

The board completed physical verification of the top 10 rank holders on Monday after experts took oral and written test of the toppers.

The results,already been delayed twice due to verification process, will decide the fate of the an estimated 16.5 lakh students who took exams, held between March 1 and 8.

Several students were out of station to apply for admissions and could not reach the board office on the day of verification, resulting in delay.

From this year onwards, the board has decided to grant eight grace marks to students to improve the pass percentage, for which the state government has given its approval. BSEB will grant eight marks to students who fail in one subject and four in each subject if the student fails in two subjects. Last year the pass percentage was 44.6%.

This year, the pass percentage is expected between 50 and 60%. There are around 40 students falling under Rank 1 to 10 in which 15 are from Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Steps to check BSEB 10th Board Result 2017:

* Log on to biharboard.ac.in

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

* Students can take a printout for further reference

Students can also check their Bihar 10th Matric Result 2017 via SMS

SMS - BIHAR10<space>ROLLCODE + ROLLNO - Send it to 56263