CAT 2017 answer key, question paper released, result likely in 2nd week of January 2018

Candidates can access the question papers and answer keys of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on the website of the Indian Institute of Management, officials said on Thursday.

Candidates have been given a provision to challenge the answer keys after paying the stipulated fee. There is a two-day objection window, which will close on December 9 at 2pm. Candidates can login to the website and look at the question paper for the test conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) on November 26.

An expert committee of the IIM will scrutinise the objections after the deadline and candidates whose objections are found to be valid by the panel will get a refund of their fee. If an objection raised by a candidate is found to be valid, the remedial measures taken by IIMs will be applicable to all the candidates.

The CAT 2017 results will be tentatively available online in the second week of January next year. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.

Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary among IIMs. Candidates will have to visit the admission hotlinks of the respective websites of IIMs for further information.