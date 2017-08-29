Maharashtra SSC Class 10 supplementary result 2017 declared, check it here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the result of SSC (Class 10) supplementary examination. The exams were held in July for students who could not pass the Class 10 main examination.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the Maharashtra board result website by clicking on the link above

2) Click on the link for ‘SSC Examination Result July 2017’

3) Key in your roll number and mother’s first name as given on the admit card/form

4) Enter XXX if mother’s name not mentioned in form

5) Click on ‘view result’

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer

The results of Class 10 main examination 2017 were declared in June. More than 17 lakh students, including 3.8 lakh from Mumbai division, from 21,433 schools across Maharashtra, appeared for the main Class 10 exam held in March.