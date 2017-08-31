Bombay hospital doctor’s body found near Mumbai’s Worli sea shore

The body of a senior Bombay Hospital doctor who went missing near Elphinstone Road on Tuesday was found near Worli sea shore, said his family friends. His family friends identified his wrist watch and the clothes.

“We got a call around 7:15am from the police. We are now taking the body to Sion Hospital for post-mortem,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, his colleague. Another doctor added that the body was completely swollen.

Dr Deepak Amarapukar, 58, a senior gastroenterologist physician at Bombay Hospital was on his way back home to Prabhadevi in central Mumbai in his car, when he decided to abandon the car and his driver and started walking to his house, a family friend said.

The doctor had called his wife at 6.50 pm on Tuesday, 10 minutes before he became untraceable. Eye witness accounts collected by the police said that people saw a man being swept into a manhole on Tulsi Pipe Road.