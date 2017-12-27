No New Year party after 12 o’ clock in Chandigarh, orders DC

Deputy commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi on Tuesday restrained eateries, discotheques and clubs from operating past midnight, with effect from January 1. This, in effect, bans New Year Eve parties at commercial establishments once the clock strikes 12.

“Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order reads.

The prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force for 60 days. Similar orders were passed last year too. Earlier, operations were allowed till 2am.

The DC also banned bursting of firecrackers on New Year eve or other functions till January 11 in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court on December 7.

The DC said the orders have been issued in public interest since late-night operations are disturbing peace and tranquillity.