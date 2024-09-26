Anger, fear and conspiracies loom large over the experimental community of Auroville

Founded 56 years ago near Pondicherry, the chosen abode of Bengal-born revolutionary-turned-philosopher Sri Aurobindo, the experimental community of Auroville was conceived with an eco-utopian vision aimed at building a community beyond cultural and geographical boundaries.

On February 28, 1968, Aurobindo's spiritual collaborator Mirra Alfassa, also known as Mother, to countless followers across the globe, established it at a location in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, hardly 10 km from the former French trading post of Pondicherry. She described it as a place of unending education, constant progress, and eternal youth. Termed an "ideal township" dedicated to human unity to accommodate 50,000 people from around 60 nations, Auroville was one of several attempts to create utopian communities. Representatives from 124 nations attended the inaugural event where the idea of unity beyond divisions was celebrated.

Auroville appears more like a battleground now. The community, comprising a few thousand people, is divided over several issues. Several lawsuits are currently in progress. Accusations of corruption and infighting have altered the character of the township's recent history. Many members have been waging a legal war with its present administration, which, they said, is attempting to bring back total governmental control over this historic township.

It has been just a month since Union minister of state for education, Sukanta Majumdar, informed the Lok Sabha that the Union government was investigating various complaints, including questionable land exchanges and encroachment involving Auroville members.

Though the governing body (the seven-member body nominated by the union government) has welcomed investigations, most residents accuse the body of being part of Sangh Parivar's larger agenda to usurp the rich cultural legacy of Aurobindo and Alfassa. They are also seeking the resignation of Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi from the chairman post of the Auroville Foundation, saying his stand is also one-sided and beneficial to the Sangh Parivar.

Despite being a universal township that evolved through voluntary contributions, Auroville has been under the oversight of the Union education ministry since 1980. Majumdar said he received representations and complaints from various sources, including community members, and said that the present investigations will expose “criminal activities” in Auroville.

In his Lok Sabha statement, the minister alleged that the accusations include trespassing on land, drug abuse and sales, cybercrimes involving data theft and leaks via servers located outside of India, breaking immigration regulations, circulating illicit funds, money laundering and soliciting donations without first registering under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Representations and complaints regarding land exchanges have been forwarded to the Auroville Foundation to be examined, the minister said. The Auroville Foundation and its governing board are expected to recommend a course of action.

However, some insiders, who asked not to be named, alleged that the government did not appoint the local member of parliament, the Congress party’s V Vaithilingam, as an ex-officio member of the executive council of the Auroville foundation. They allege that the government is using old, unfounded charges to claim control of the institution's legacy.

According to Section 10(3) of the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988, the foundation comprises three authorities: the governing board, the resident's assembly, and the Auroville International Advisory Council (AIAC).

The union government took control of the township in 1988 to resolve intense disputes between community power centres and representatives of the Sri Aurobindo Society of Pondichery, which had previously managed the township's affairs.

Despite having jurisdiction over Auroville since 1988, the Indian government has largely allowed the community to govern itself. Civil servant Jayanti S Ravi was appointed as the new secretary of the foundation four years ago.

Members have expressed concern that the current leadership in Auroville has shifted from a self-governing model to a more autocratic, top-down approach. They feel that power is now concentrated in the hands of a select few who have not been appointed by the residents and do not represent the needs and aspirations of the majority. Many members feel that they are not involved in the decision-making process and that the sustainable model that Auroville has been known for is being compromised. There are also concerns about large-scale construction projects and deforestation, as well as the misuse or unauthorized sale of funds and assets. Additionally, members have reported extreme censorship and fear of reprisal if they speak out.

K. Kannadasan, a Kancheepuram-based activist, who has lodged several complaints against the governing board in the Madras High Court, said Auroville's current problems include governmental antipathy, environmental concerns, and ideological and cultural differences within the community.

A section of the residents are also concerned that the sudden push for development may be part of a larger agenda to appropriate Aurobindo's legacy or to turn Auroville into a profitable destination for spiritual tourism.

K Jayarajan, a Pondicherry-based rights activist, said tension has increased after the current administration, which took charge in 2020, fast-tracked a few pending controversial township projects. The administration wanted projects to progress quickly and resumed implementing the French architect Roger Anger's master plan by clearing trees and residential and community structures. A group of residents have opposed the development works, leading to ongoing legal battles.

In response to Majumdar's statement, the working committee of the residents' assembly criticised it as "evasive and misleading”, stating that it failed to address concerns regarding land exchanges in Auroville.

"The present leadership diverts public attention by digging up old allegations related to activities in Auroville, which have neither been properly investigated nor proven, despite numerous audits conducted by the secretary and her office in the last three years," the committee members said in their mail.

The members said the questions raised in parliament by MP Vaithilingam rightly focused on the serious issue of Auroville's high-value lands being exchanged at alarmingly low rates without consultation including with the residents. They claim it resulted in a loss of ₹200 crore for Auroville. The members said the governing body has taken drastic decisions independently, disregarding the other committees outlined in the Foundation Act.

In recent years, bulldozers and earth-moving vehicles have been deployed inside the campus to continue construction, cutting down trees and razing hillocks. The campus has also witnessed Aurovillians standing in their pathway and organising protests against the demolition drives. A few residents have filed a case against the Auroville Foundation with the Green Tribunal, India's highest environmental court, which has resulted in a temporary halt on the felling of trees.

Residents who disagree with the foundation's land exchange mechanism, contend that the foundation should only engage in land exchanges after following the proper procedures or discussing them with the residents’ assembly and the advisory council.

The situation has escalated with 22 court cases brought by a section of residents against the foundation and the authorities rescinding visas for several dissenting long-time Aurovillians who are foreign nationals.

When contacted, the office of the secretary stated that she would not comment to the media on internal matters of Auroville. The office has confirmed that the investigations ordered by the union government are ongoing, and no official can comment on the issues involved until the investigations are over.