Adarsh Nagar Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:39 IST

Adarsh Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 1,57,749 registered voters in 2015.

BJP candidate Raj Kumar Bhatia is contesting against AAP candidate Pawan Sharma and Congress candidate Mukesh Kumar Goel.

In 2015 elections Pawan Kumar Sharma (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 20,741 votes.

Contestants for Adarsh Nagar seats:

Pawan Sharma --AAP

Mukesh Kumar Goel --- INC

Raj Kumar Bhatia --- BJP

Chander Pal -- OTHERS

Kailash --- OTHERS

Vijay Kr Aggarwal --- IND

Shashi --- IND