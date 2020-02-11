Adarsh Nagar Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes will begin soon at Adarsh Nagar Assembly seat. BJP candidate Raj Kumar Bhatia is contesting against AAP candidate Pawan Sharma and Congress candidate Mukesh Kumar Goel. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:39 IST
Adarsh Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am. The constituency had 1,57,749 registered voters in 2015.
BJP candidate Raj Kumar Bhatia is contesting against AAP candidate Pawan Sharma and Congress candidate Mukesh Kumar Goel.
In 2015 elections Pawan Kumar Sharma (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 20,741 votes.
Contestants for Adarsh Nagar seats:
Pawan Sharma --AAP
Mukesh Kumar Goel --- INC
Raj Kumar Bhatia --- BJP
Chander Pal -- OTHERS
Kailash --- OTHERS
Vijay Kr Aggarwal --- IND
Shashi --- IND
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.