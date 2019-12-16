Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to commence in 4 months: Amit Shah

assembly-elections

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:17 IST

BJP’s national president and home minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya would commence within four months.

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, Shah said, “Construction of a temple at Ram Janambhumi has been a demand of every Indian since a century. But the Congress party had delayed the issue. It’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had been urging to the Supreme Court not to hear the matter as there were no urgency. Why it’s leaders were having cramps in their stomach.”

Shah added, “I want to announce that since the supreme court had pronounced its verdict, construction of a high rising magnificent Ram temple will now commence within 4 months.”

Hitting out at Mahagathbandhan leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and JMM’s Hemant Soren for saying Jharkhand people has nothing to do with national issues like Ram Mandir and Kashmir, Shah said, “Why should not Jharkhand people show concern for national issues.”

He added, “I want to tell Rahul Baba that he is wearing an Italian spectacle as he can’t see many Jharkhand youths sacrificed on borders to save Kashmir. People of Jharkhand want a secure and strong India,” he said.

Shah said, “I am asking you people to tell whether you wanted Kashmir to be an integral part of India. You gave 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in BJP’s kitty in this general election. And, Modi government in its first parliamentary session abrogated Article 370.”

“During Congress regimes, we had seen instances when terrorists from Pakistan used to enter in our territory and returned safely after beheading our soldiers. Our Mauni Baba (the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) kept mum and never reacted, “ Shah said.

He added, “But after 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Pakistan made same mistakes and attacked in Uri and Pulwama presuming that nothing would happen. But, the BJP’s government led by Modi gave Pakistan a befitting reply by striking terrorists’ camps deep inside it’s territory in Balakot.”

Urging people to vote BJP to power again, the home minister said, “Congress party neither can secure the nation nor it can pump development. It has no regard to the people’s aspiration as well.”

Reacting to Shah’s speeches, state Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said BJP leaders always keep themselves aside from core issues like unemployment, economy, corruption, law and order.

“They are taking about Ram Mandir, Article 370, triple-talaq, Citizenship law but will not talk on local issues like deteriorating law and condition, crime against woman, hunger deaths and farmer’s suicide. People have sensed their agenda and the same manifested in Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Same will happen here.”