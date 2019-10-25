Aaditya Thackeray leads saffron surge in city

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:37 IST

Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray led the surge of his party and ally BJP in Mumbai, with the saffron combine winning 30 of 36 assembly seats, one more than in 2014.

Thackeray won his debut assembly election (from Worli) by a margin of 67,427 votes. The 29-year-old is the first member from the Thackeray family to contest an election. The Sena won six seats in the eastern suburbs, four in the western suburbs, and four in the Island city. The Sena retained the same number of seats (14) as 2014.

While the party lost two Assembly seats – Bandra East and Anushakti Nagar – it won two new ones, Byculla and Chandivali. Sena’s Dilip Lande wrested Chandivali from two-time Congress MLA Mohammad Arif Khan, by 409 votes. In Byculla, Sena’s Yamini Jadhav put up a tough fight against sitting AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan and former Congress MLA Madhu Chavan, and won by a margin of 23,020 votes. The Sena retained Mahim – the constituency houses the party’s headquarters, Shiv Sena Bhavan, and Shivaji Park, where the party was born – with Sada Sarvankar winning against MNS’s Sandeep Deshpande.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 04:36 IST