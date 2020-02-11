Badarpur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Badarpur Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Badarpur Assembly seat are:

Jagdish Chand - Others

Narayan Dutt Sharma - Others

Pramod Kumar Yadav - INC

Ram Singh Netaji - AAP

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri - BJP

Yadubansh Singh - Others

Sanjeev Kumar - Others

Om Prakash Gupta - Independent

Chhote Lal Gupta - Independent

Brijnarayan Mishra - Others

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Badarpur had 2,60,859 registered voters. Of them, 1,53,307 were male voters and 1,07,516 females. Badarpur assembly seat recorded 65.3 per cent voter turnout in 2015. The percentage of NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.2.

Narayan Dutt Sharma, who was with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015, defeated Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin of 47,583 votes. Sharma has now joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Narayan Dutt Sharma received 94,242 votes, while BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri secured 46,659 votes. Congress’s Ram Singh Netaji was third and secured 18,930 votes.