Home / Assembly Elections / Badarpur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Badarpur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Badarpur Assembly seat. Congress candidate Pramod Kumar Yadav is contesting against AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result, at Gole Market.
         

The counting of votes on Badarpur Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Badarpur Assembly seat are:

Jagdish Chand - Others

Narayan Dutt Sharma - Others

Pramod Kumar Yadav - INC

Ram Singh Netaji - AAP

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri - BJP

Yadubansh Singh - Others

Sanjeev Kumar - Others

Om Prakash Gupta - Independent

Chhote Lal Gupta - Independent

Brijnarayan Mishra - Others

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Badarpur had 2,60,859 registered voters. Of them, 1,53,307 were male voters and 1,07,516 females. Badarpur assembly seat recorded 65.3 per cent voter turnout in 2015. The percentage of NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.2.

Narayan Dutt Sharma, who was with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015, defeated Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin of 47,583 votes. Sharma has now joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Narayan Dutt Sharma received 94,242 votes, while BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri secured 46,659 votes. Congress’s Ram Singh Netaji was third and secured 18,930 votes.

