BJP fields ex-Congress leader, RLP chief Beniwal’s brother for Rajasthan assembly bypolls

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:24 IST

In a political gambit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Sushila Sigda, a former Congress leader, as its candidate for the Mandawa assembly bypoll.

Narayan Beniwal has been fielded from the Khinvsar seat which the BJP is contesting along with its ally, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

The BJP’s central election committee finalised the names and the two candidates will file their nominations on Monday. The two assembly bypolls will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

Sigda’s name came as a surprise as Atul Khinchad, son of Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Khinchad, was seen as the front runner for the seat. Sigda has been a local Congress leader and is head of the Jhunjhunu Panchayat Samiti. She joined the BJP just a couple of hours before her name was declared for the seat. Senior party leader Rajendra Rathore made her take the BJP membership.

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal had announced his brother Narayan’s name in Delhi on Friday, after the two parties had announced a tie-up for the Khinvsar seat.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia will visit Khinvsar and Mandawa on Monday to participate in the nomination rallies of the two candidates.

BJP media incharge Vimal Katiyar said Poonia, union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Rashtriya Loktantrik party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal will leave Jaipur on Monday morning by helicopter for Mandawa. Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Khinchad and MLA Subhash Poonia will join them in Mandawa.

They will take part in the nomination rally of BJP candidate Sushila Sigda. A public meeting will also be held that will be addressed by the leaders. The leaders will then depart for Khinvsar for Narayan Beniwal’s nomination rally. The leaders will be joined by union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi. The leaders will participate in Beniwal’s nomination rally and then address a public meeting, said Katiyar.

The Mandawa seat was vacated after Narendra Khinchad who was the sitting MLA, won as BJP MP from Jhunjhunu. Khinvsar was vacated after Hanuman Beniwal was elected as Nagaur MP. His party had entered into an alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:24 IST