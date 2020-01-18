e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections

Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency, while election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad will contest from Sangam Vihar.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former AAP leader Alka Lamba
Former AAP leader Alka Lamba(Sonu Mehta/HT photo)
         

The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency, while election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad will contest from Sangam Vihar.

 

Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahamad from Seelampur, the party announced.

The Congress has not decided its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news