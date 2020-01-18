Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:20 IST

The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency, while election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad will contest from Sangam Vihar.

Congress releases list of candidates for 54 out of 70 seats for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Alka Lamba to contest from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/CR2PZZwwTO — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahamad from Seelampur, the party announced.

The Congress has not decided its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.