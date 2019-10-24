‘Congress’ performance in Haryana, Maharashtra good’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday termed party’s performance in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls as “good” and said it has “reached the position mobilising things in a short period”.

Thanking those who voted for Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana, he said, “I feel this is a good result.. people are with Congress.” Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “by mobilising things in a short period, we have reached this position”.

“In Haryana they (BJP) don’t have clear majority. If all opposition parties come together, government can be formed there, stands are being taken, once it is done it will be clear whether we will form the government there,” he said.

On Maharashtra, where he was AICC general secretary in-charge, Kharge said, “In Maharashtra still results are awaited.. several people had called from Mumbai. I’m also in touch with the high command”.

According to trends available so far, while Haryana seems to be heading for a hung assembly, in Maharashtra the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked on course to retaining power.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST