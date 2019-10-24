e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

‘Congress’ performance in Haryana, Maharashtra good’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Thanking those who voted for Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana, he said, “I feel this is a good result.. people are with Congress.”

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
On Maharashtra, where he was AICC general secretary in-charge, Kharge seemed happy with Congress outing in these two states’ assembly elections.
On Maharashtra, where he was AICC general secretary in-charge, Kharge seemed happy with Congress outing in these two states’ assembly elections. (PTI)
         

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday termed party’s performance in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls as “good” and said it has “reached the position mobilising things in a short period”.

Thanking those who voted for Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana, he said, “I feel this is a good result.. people are with Congress.” Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “by mobilising things in a short period, we have reached this position”.

“In Haryana they (BJP) don’t have clear majority. If all opposition parties come together, government can be formed there, stands are being taken, once it is done it will be clear whether we will form the government there,” he said.

On Maharashtra, where he was AICC general secretary in-charge, Kharge said, “In Maharashtra still results are awaited.. several people had called from Mumbai. I’m also in touch with the high command”.

According to trends available so far, while Haryana seems to be heading for a hung assembly, in Maharashtra the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked on course to retaining power.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Will work with same zeal: PM Modi on Haryana cliffhanger
Will work with same zeal: PM Modi on Haryana cliffhanger
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
‘We are moving on,’ MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni’s future in Team India
‘We are moving on,’ MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni’s future in Team India
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News