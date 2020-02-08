Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Priyanka Gandhi’s son votes for the first time. Has this among his wishlist

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 14:34 IST

Among the many first-time voters in the Delhi assembly elections was Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son.

Rehan Rajiv Vadra was seen with his parents, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, coming out of Booth Nos 114 and 116 in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate.

“It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote,” Rehan Rajiv Vadra said, according to news agency ANI.

“I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections last year could have been Rehan’s chance to vote for the first time but he couldn’t exercise his rights because of his exams in London.

Rehan and his sister Miraya had accompanied their parents during a roadshow of their uncle and then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi in April 2019.

The Congress party is looking to make an improvement in the Delhi assembly elections this year after failing to win a single seat in the last state polls in 2015.

Polling is underway in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are fighting it out for the control of the Capital city.

The votes will be counted on February 11.